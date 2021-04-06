SA's COVID-19 death toll closing on 53,000

Over the past 24-hour cycle, eight more fatalities were confirmed, meaning that 52,995 people have died since the outbreak started early last year.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll is fast approaching the 53,000 mark.

Over the past 24 hour cycle, eight more fatalities were confirmed, meaning that 52,995 people have died since the outbreak started early last year.

The Health Department said that 452 infections were also picked up over the last reporting cycle, with the caseload ballooning to 1,552,000.

The recovery rate is at 95%, with 1,478,000 people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, just over 269,000 health care workers have gotten the jab so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 552 416. Today, 8 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total to 52 995 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 478 088, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/l0MybPWgiD Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 5, 2021

