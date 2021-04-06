Richard Mdluli says Judge Bam is biased and should recuse himself

Mdluli and two of his co-accused are facing charges of fraud, theft, and corruption for looting the Crime Intelligence's secret slush secret fund.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli claims Judge Bert Bam is bias against him therefore he should recuse himself from his trial in the Pretoria High Court.

On Tuesday, Mdluli's lawyer brought the application saying Judge Bam had shown in previous court proceedings that he was not interested in Mdluli's freedom.

Independent Directorate's Sindisiwe Twala said the State brought an application to seek an order to stop Mdluli from further delays.

