Repairs to vandalised sewage pump stations expected to cost R30m, says CoCT

Twenty-five sewage pump stations have been vandalised or impacted by theft.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that theft and vandalism of water and sewage pump stations would cost it millions of rands.

The city said that while a full cost analysis would be conducted, it estimated that these operating costs, including repairs and hiring of mobile equipment to minimise sewer overflows, could cost approximately R30 million.

The City of Cape Town said that just recently, the sewage pump station in Site B in Khayelitsha was vandalised and was not able to function, resulting in major overflows and blockages in the network.

Now, as a contingency measure, mobile pumps have been provided to assist with minimising the overflows.

Mayco member for Water and Waste Services Xanthea Limberg: "All operating equipment was stolen, the standby power supply generator badly damaged and parts were stolen. The building was also damaged, as well as the fence, which needs to be replaced. The Eskom power supply cable was also stolen."

Limberg said that the municipality would continue to investigate and implement contingency measures while prioritising the safety of staff, who had been increasingly targeted by criminals while on duty.

"In some cases, security guards on-site or fencing doesn't even deter vandals as they either break the fence or steal it. The city does not have a limitless budget and damage caused by vandalism is a big drain on our resources."

It is estimated to cost R6 million to reconstruct the pump station in Site B.

