Police officers receiving medical treatment after vehicle attacked in Mfuleni

The assault came after the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials demolished illegally erected shacks on Sunday.

Two police officers are receiving medical treatment after the SAPS vehicle they were travelling in came under attack in Mfuleni. Picture: @bulelani_101 / Twitter
Two police officers are receiving medical treatment after the SAPS vehicle they were travelling in came under attack in Mfuleni. Picture: @bulelani_101 / Twitter
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two police officers are receiving medical treatment after the vehicle they were travelling in came under attack in Mfuleni.

The assault came after the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials demolished illegally erected shacks on Sunday.

An angry crowd pelted officers with stones and later set their vehicle alight.

Cases of public violence, attempted murder and malicious damage to property are being investigated.

No arrests have been made yet.

