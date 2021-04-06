One of the cars in deadly KZN crash was overloaded - officials

DURBAN/CAPE TOWN – KwaZulu-Natal transport community safety and liaison officials on Tuesday said one of the vehicles involved in an accident where eight people were killed was overloaded.

The collision happened earlier on Tuesday on the R34 in Vryheid near Lakeside.

It involved a Ford Ranger, which was carrying six passengers, and a Mazda 3 that was seen carrying seven passengers.

MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said the driver of the Mazda 3 – who was driving an overloaded vehicle - failed to stop at a stop sign.

Spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “Although the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated, law enforcement said reckless driving cannot be ruled out.”

The crash instantly claimed the lives of seven people while six critically injured others were taken to hospital.

It’s now emerged that one person died in hospital increasing the death toll to eight.

OVER 500 UNROADWORTHY CARS REMOVED

As authorities around the country finalise data relating to the Easter weekend traffic, the Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RTMC) on Tuesday said more than 500 unroadworthy were taken off the roads.

Thousands of people made their way back to their respective provinces after travelling between Thursday and Monday.

It was reported more than 100 people lost their lives over this period most of them in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

At least 50,000 cars left Gauteng for Limpopo on the N1 highway last Thursday and Friday.

Around 70,000 cars were recorded, travelling to KwaZulu-Natal from Gauteng at the start of the holiday period.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said: "Yesterday we saw very high volumes of traffic coming back to Gauteng, particularly on the N1 and the N3. The situation on the N1 was exacerbated by a few gates that opened at the tollgate that created a huge backlog and we intervened to stabilise that situation.”

Zwane said drivers were fined for several road traffic infringements.

“There were also a few instances of people not obeying the rules of the road such as people driving at high speed, some people driving under the influence of alcohol. We are concerned to see some people not using seatbelts. More than a 1,000 people have been given traffic fines for not wearing their seatbelts.”

