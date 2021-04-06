Motorists unhappy as petrol goes up by R1 at midnight

The mineral resources and energy ministry said it was due to crude oil prices, global petroleum product prices, the Rand/US Dollar exchange rate, as well as Fuel and Road Accident Fund Levies.

CAPE TOWN - The price of petrol goes up by a rand at midnight while diesel increases by between 63 and 65 cents a litre.

Eyewitness News spoke to a few motorists about the hikes.

“I’m definitely unhappy with the petrol hike. It’s obviously going to affect us in our homes,” said one motorist.

Another added that: “It’s affecting my pocket negatively as I need to travel to work.”

“This is one of my biggest expenses every month, so this would really negatively affect my financial situation,” said another motorist.

Meanwhile, trade union UASA said it was deeply concerned by the continuous fuel price increases.

In a statement on Tuesday, the union said: “[These increases leave the] workers in financial distress as they have to chip in more for their basic needs. The increase will be passed on to the consumer who will be forced to pay more for their basic needs.”

