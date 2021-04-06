Mmusi Maimane says Tony Leon's 'experiment gone wrong' comment offensive

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said that Tony Leon's 'experiment' remarks were a stark reminder that South Africa had a long way to go in building a non-racial country.

CAPE TOWN - One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said that Tony Leon's "experiment" remarks were a stark reminder that South Africa had a long way to go in building a non-racial country.

He hit back at the former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader after he referred to Maimane as "an experiment gone wrong" during an interview with News24.

Maimane has described Leon's statement as dehumanising and deeply offensive.

The former DA leader said that he left the party because his attempts to transform the organisation failed.

"I wanted the people to really be that party that sits in the centre. That reason was rejected by the DA and as you've opened up now it's been the return to almost the fightback campaign and the consolidation of minoritism, which is not a project that I'm willing to be engaged with, which is why I had to leave," Maimane said.

LISTEN: Mmusi Maimane reacts to Tony Leon 'experiment' comments

