IFP hails Frank Mdlalose as selfless leader

Velenkosini Hlabisa said Mdlalose was a humble servant who sacrificed personal career growth when he entered politics in 1975 during the formation of the IFP.

The late Dr Frank Mdlalose. Picture: KZNGOV/Facebook.
one hour ago

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has paid glowing tributes to the first democratically elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal Frank Mdlalose, calling him a selfless leader.

Mdlalose succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on Sunday.

Members of the IFP’s national executive committee, led by its president Velenkosini Hlabisa, on Monday visited Mdlalose’s home in Emadadeni.

Hlabisa said Mdlalose was a humble servant who sacrificed personal career growth when he entered politics in 1975 during the formation of the IFP.

“As a medical doctor, he sacrificed his chosen career to work for people and became the premier of the people.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state funeral for Mdlalose who passed away aged 89.

He’s expected to be buried on Thursday.

