Health Dept signs deal with Pfizer for 20m COVID-19 vaccine doses - report

Together with the Johnson & Johnson agreement for 30 million vaccines, the scene is finally set for South Africa to begin the rollout of the country's vaccine programme.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has finally signed a crucial contract with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for the supply of 20 million vaccines.

The Business Day is reporting that we can expect delivery from the middle of next month.

Pfizer is a double-dose vaccine, while Johnson and Johnson is a single dose.

Government has been criticised for the slow pace of immunisations here on home soil, where only 269,000 health workers have gotten the jab under a Johnson & Johnson implementation trial.

