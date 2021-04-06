Govt urged to speed up plans to return land claimants to District Six

This comes after plans to return 108 claimants were delayed by another month.

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee said that government needed to speed up its plans in returning claimants to the area.

The committee said that government needed to do more.

Many of the district claimants have been waiting to return home for the past 30 years.

While a new development in the area has been completed, it's not yet known who will receive the keys to their homes.

Thousands of people were forcefully removed from the historic area in Cape Town when the neighbourhood was declared a "whites only" area under the apartheid Group Areas Act.

Co-chairperson of the committee, Zahrah Nordien: "We are also waiting patiently to see who is on the list of the claimants that will be moving in because we also have a database of the 1995-1998 claimants."

The committee said that all they wanted was for the people who were forcefully removed from their homes to return and begin with the healing process.

