Five rape suspects due in court following separate attacks in southern Cape

Police arrested a suspect accused of sexual assault in Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspected rapists are set to appear in southern Cape courts on Tuesday following separate attacks.

Two men were also apprehended in George after they allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman last Friday.

Officers said that the pair dragged the victim into a shack where she was assaulted by one and raped by the other suspect.

Three other suspects have also been arrested and charged with rape for crimes committed in George and Knysna.

