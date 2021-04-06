Family of Durban man killed in apparent hate attack seek justice over his murder

Sphamandla Khoza’s body was discovered in a ditch near his home last Monday.

DURBAN - The family of a 34-year-old man from Ntuzuma in eThekwini who was brutally murdered in a suspected hate crime last week said that they wanted justice.

He was last seen alive at a neighbour’s house where he was allegedly attacked following an alcohol-related brawl.

READ: Brutal murder of Durban gay man leaves LGBTQ+ community living in fear

Khoza’s cousin and friend, Ndumiso Ngidi, said that Khoza had been drinking with about four other men when he was humiliated for his sexuality.

“One of the guys said that he doesn’t want to share his beer with Spha because he's gay and there’s where the altercation started. That was the last anyone saw him alive.”

Ngidi described Khoza as being an affectionate young man who did not deserve to die the way he did.

“He was going to turn 35 this year, and he was employed, just a bubbly loving person. He had a partner that he lived with, together with his grandmother. Spha adored his grandmother - they had a really good relationship."

Khoza was laid to rest on Sunday.

A suspect arrested in connection with his murder is expected to apply for bail in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

