EC police commissioner condemns killing of 4 people at Kwazakele tavern

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the killing of four people at a tavern in Kwazakele, in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The province's police commissioner, Liziwe Ntshinga, has condemned the murders and has urged the community to come forward with any information that could help with the case.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu: "Three people, two males and a female, were fatally injured while a fourth victim was gunned down while walking home from the tavern and was shot not far in another street allegedly by the same suspects. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital."

