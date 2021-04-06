Doctors Without Borders providing about 450 consultations per day in Palma

Doctors Without Borders project director Luiz Guimaraes in Mozambique said the situation was serious and teams were doing their best to assist those who have been hurt during the conflict.

CAPE TOWN – Humanitarian organisation, Doctors Without Borders, on Tuesday said it was hard at work responding to the violence in the city of Palma in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

Since the recent violent attacks, hundreds of people have been trying to find places of safety - some even fleeing by foot.

Teams were stationed at various points to assist people with medical care.

“In Pemba, where I am, we have more than 150,000 people.”

He said staff were providing between 400 to 450 consultations per day and were also trying to assist people with mental health care as people wee traumatised.

Guimaraes added that people were scared dehydrated, hungry and desperate.

“People walked about 250 kms; there is lack of water, shelter and a lot of malaria.”

The insurgency in the north of the country has been growing since 2017 and Palma, just six miles from Africa's largest gas production facility, was already surrounded and effectively cut off.

