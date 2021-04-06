Dlamini-Zuma wants implementation of district model ramped up

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lamented the poor implementation of government programmes and policies by municipalities.

She helped launch the Cogta-United Nations partnership for the implementation of the district development model in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Dlamini-Zuma singled out the lack of implementation of government policies as the reason for poor delivery and not a lack of ideas.

She said that the time for being theoretical was over and implementing the district model must be ramped up.

On the partnership between the United Nations and her department, Dlamini-Zuma said that they had identified specific areas of support that the UN could provide to districts.

