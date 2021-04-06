Concerns raised over growing humanitarian crisis in Moz after insurgent attacks

Dozens of people have been killed and thousands have fled the town after it was invaded by extremist militants linked to the Islamic State almost two months ago.

JOHANNESBURG - While Mozambique's military claims to have regained full control of the coastal town of Palma, there are growing concerns over the country's capability to deal with the humanitarian crisis in the wake of the deadly massacre.

Dozens of people have been killed and thousands have fled the town after it was invaded by extremist militants linked to the Islamic State almost two months ago.

One South African was among those killed while trying to flee the town in a convoy last month.

African leaders are now under pressure to intervene in the crisis as they prepare to hold discussions in the upcoming SADC meeting.

Senior consultant for southern Africa at the International Crisis Group, Piers Pigou, said that the Mozambican government had been unable to put a concrete security strategy in place.

"During the course of 2020, there's been a major escalation of insurgency and counter-insurgency and then accompanying that a massive humanitarian disaster. If you think that in 2019 there were 80,000 IDPs resulting from this conflict, there are now 750,000."

