Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder tries for bail again

Ntuthuko Shoba is facing premeditated murder charges after Pule was found hanging from a tree in the veld in Roodepoort last June.

The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder and her boyfriend, Nkululeko Ntokozo Shoba, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 22 February 2021. Picture: @NPA_Prosecutes/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG — The Roodepoort Magistrates Court is on Tuesday due to hear a second bail application based on new facts by the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder.

Ntuthuko Shoba is facing premeditated murder charges after Pule was found hanging from a tree in the veld in Roodepoort last June.

READ: Tshegofatso Pule murder: community members cheer Ntuthuko Shoba bail decision

She was eight months pregnant at the time.

Shoba was arrested earlier this year after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane, the man who confessed to killing Pule, turned State witness.

Shoba was denied bail by the same court last month after it found no exceptional circumstance to warrant his release.

