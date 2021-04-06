Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder tries for bail again

Ntuthuko Shoba is facing premeditated murder charges after Pule was found hanging from a tree in the veld in Roodepoort last June.

JOHANNESBURG — The Roodepoort Magistrates Court is on Tuesday due to hear a second bail application based on new facts by the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder.

She was eight months pregnant at the time.

Shoba was arrested earlier this year after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane, the man who confessed to killing Pule, turned State witness.

Shoba was denied bail by the same court last month after it found no exceptional circumstance to warrant his release.

