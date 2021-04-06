AfriForum launches Centre for Local Government

AfriForum said the centre would investigate local self-governing options for communities.

CAPE TOWN - Civil rights organisation AfriForum on Monday launched its Centre for Local Government.

AfriForum said the centre would investigate local self-governing options for communities and perform research to illustrate the real state of municipalities.

The latter will touch upon matters such as municipal corruption and service delivery.

Research centre manager Eugene Brink said: “The idea of the centre is to offer special support for the operations of the AfriForum community affairs.”

At the same time, the North West municipal report was released.

Citing the Stats SA report that provides data on service delivery, Brink said the country experienced a municipal crisis for quite some time and that was why a watchdog function was now more important than ever.

“Less than 10% of South African municipalities received clean audits and most of them were recorded in one province, namely the Western cape. As indicated by this report, rural provinces such as the North West are especially in trouble.”

He argued that from the data available, it is clear that the African National Congress isn't bothered by service delivery and the proper management of North West's municipalities.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.