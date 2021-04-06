17th suspect in Brian Wainstein murder case due in court today

The suspect, alleged to be a member of the 27s gang, was nabbed last Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A 17th suspect arrested in connection with the murder of alleged international steroid smuggler, Brian Wainstein, is expected to appear in a Cape Town court on Tuesday.

Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia home in August 2017.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale: "The suspect, who alleged to be a 27 gang member, was arrested by the multi-disciplinary team by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit, together with Crime Intelligence, as well as other Hawks investigating teams in Cape Town."

His co-accused include controversial businessman, Mark Lifman, and alleged gang kingpin, Jerome Booysen, who were arrested in December, along with suspected 27s gang leader Steven Williams, who has since been shot dead in Kraaifontein.

