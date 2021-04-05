20°C / 22°C
Toddler among 4 people killed in Thembalethu home fire

Two women, a man and a two-year-old toddler were discovered on the scene all burned beyond recognition.

Picture: Freeimages.com.
Picture: Freeimages.com.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people have died in an informal dwelling fire in Thembalethu, in George, on Monday.

Two women, a man and a two-year-old toddler were discovered on the scene all burned beyond recognition.

Thembalethu police have opened an inquest docket.

The police's Christopher Spies said: “Emergency personnel responded and discovered the remains of four occupants on scene.”

