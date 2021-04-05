20°C / 22°C
Thousands of people in Joburg East without electricity

Eskom deliberately cut supply to communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5am as part of its so-called "load reduction" timetable.

© kvkirillov/123rf.com
© kvkirillov/123rf.com
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people woke up without electricity in Benoni, Brakpan, Nigel and Vosloorus this morning.

Eskom deliberately cut supply to communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5am as part of its so-called "load reduction" timetable.

The utility said it’s trying to protect its network from overloading.

It said affected customers can expect their plug points to work again after 9 o'clock.

