Thousands of people in Joburg East without electricity

Eskom deliberately cut supply to communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5am as part of its so-called "load reduction" timetable.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people woke up without electricity in Benoni, Brakpan, Nigel and Vosloorus this morning.

The utility said it’s trying to protect its network from overloading.

It said affected customers can expect their plug points to work again after 9 o'clock.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 04 April 2021#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN



Please see below, provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction tomorrow morning, from 05:00 to 09:00. pic.twitter.com/QMadYN2VpG Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 4, 2021

