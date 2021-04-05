Sewage pump stations across numerous CT communities affected after vandalism

The City of Cape Town said it estimated that the operating costs, including repairs and hiring of mobile equipment to minimise sewer overflows, could cost approximately R30 million.

CAPE TOWN - Operations at 25 of Cape Town's sewage pump stations have been affected on Monday by theft and vandalism.

The city said the worst case of vandalism was at Site B at the Khayelitsha pump station where the station was not operating.

The City of Cape Town said it estimated that the operating costs, including repairs and hiring of mobile equipment to minimise sewer overflows, could cost approximately R30 million.

The municipality said the damage at Site B is estimated to cost R6 million to reconstruct the pump station and for other related costs.

It serves about 8,000 households in Site C and a part of Site B in Khayelitsha.

Measures such as mobile pumps have been provided to assist with minimising the overflows.

Other sewage pump stations that have been affected are Heinz Park, Philippi West, Wallacedene, Crammix in Brackenfell, Tambo Street in Gugulethu and Crossroads.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.