Police hunt two suspects after Gqeberha tavern shooting

According to police, allegedly two males arrived at the tavern on Saturday evening after 8 pm and they opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for the killers of three people in Gqeberha.

This after four people were shot and killed at a tavern in kwaZakele over the weekend.

According to police, allegedly two males arrived at the tavern on Saturday evening after 8 pm and opened fire.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga has urged the community of kwaZakele to come forward with any information relating to the murders.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: “The provincial organised crime investigation unit is on the hunt for two suspects allegedly involved in shooting the innocent people. It is alleged that at about 8:15 pm, a grey VW Polo with two males arrived at the tavern and started shooting randomly at the people outside.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.