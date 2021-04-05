Nehawu KZN won’t campaign for ANC in upcoming elections over workers’ salaries

The union said if government failed to act, it would proceed with its plan of not campaigning for the African National Congress during the local government elections later this year.

DURBAN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said it would use its upcoming provincial congress to strategise on how it would lobby national government to increase workers’ salaries.

The three-day congress is expected to commence on Tuesday.

The union wants government to implement the public service coordinating bargaining council resolution 1 of 2018, which made provision for a three-year agreement on salary adjustments and improvements to conditions of service for public servants.

The union said if government failed to act, it would proceed with its plan of not campaigning for the African National Congress (ANC) during the local government elections later this year.

Nehawu has previously invested its funds and resources to back the ANC’s election campaigns.

The union’s KZN secretary Ayanda Zulu said: “In the previous years, we would brand t-shirts, deploy our staff to the ANC campaigns but this year we’re not going to do that. Because the money we were supposed to use for that is withheld by the government because of their failure to implement resolution 1 of 2018."

In the meantime, the union said it was preparing to appeal a Labour Appeal Court decision from December last year.

The court declared that the 2018 wage agreement was unconstitutional and invalid after the finance minister successfully argued that his office had not given the deal a thumbs up.

The Constitutional Court has scheduled the matter for 21 August 2021.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.