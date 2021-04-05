Ipid report on cops who used water canon on WC Sassa applicants due

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department said it’s awaiting the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report on the police deployment that led to the use of a water canon on Sassa grants applicants.

In January, public order police officials came under fire for using a water canon on disability grant beneficiaries at the Sassa office in Bellville.

Hundreds of people who were queuing at a Sassa office while waiting to renew their temporary disability grants, were sprayed with a water cannon earlier this year.

Police were trying to enforce social distancing among the applicants.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the report will be released later this week.

Spokesperson Cayla Murray said, “Minister Fritz welcomes the response received by Ipid noting that they would investigate the heinous actions for the saps pops deployment to the Sassa Bellville office on the 15th of January 2021.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Legislature said action needs to be taken against those who gave the order to use a water cannon on the Sassa beneficiaries.

