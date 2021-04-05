Images of Islamist attack in Mozambique show severity of situation

A series of photographs and videos, passed exclusively to Sky News, offer the first glimpse at the scale of the assault on the town of 52,000 people by the militants.

JOHANNESBURG - The first pictures of the attack by Islamist militants on the northern Mozambique town of Palma show scenes of deadly carnage and a frantic rescue mission to save survivors - including South Africans - who were being hunted down by insurgents.

Mozambique is in the throes of an insurgency by Islamic state-linked militants, which left at least one South African dead.

Over the long weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the South African National Defence Force sent troops to repatriate citizens from the Cabo Delgado region.

Getting information out of Mozambique has been difficult but a series of photographs and videos, passed exclusively to Sky News, offer the first glimpse at the scale of the assault on the town of 52,000 people by the militants.

The attack was predicted by analysts for weeks.

The insurgency in the north of the country has been growing since 2017 and Palma, just six miles from Africa's largest gas production facility, was already surrounded and effectively cut off.

It’s feared this attack is just a precursor to a larger insurgency spreading south throughout the country.

