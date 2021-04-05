Gauteng traffic officials send warning to law breakers as congestion increases

As traffic volumes increase on the country’s major highways, Gauteng law enforcement officials pleaded with motorists to exercise extra caution.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way back into the province from different destinations as the Easter long weekend comes to an end.



Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the police will also be on guard against any law breakers.



“Roads such as N3 to Johannesburg, N3, N1 to Polokwane and the N4 are expected to be heavily congested. We’re issuing a stern warning to anyone breaking the rules of the road.”

