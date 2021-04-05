EFF call for Panyaza Lesufi’s head after alleged tender meddling

The allegations were levelled against Lesufi after a recording of an alleged “secret meeting” where he apparently insinuated he could bend rules on tender processes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are calling for Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's removal from office following claims that he's tried to meddle in tender processes.

The allegations were levelled against the MEC after the emergence of a recording of an alleged “secret meeting” in which he apparently insinuated that he could bend rules on tender processes.

The audio recording is in the possession of Eyewitness News.

In it, Lesufi ostensibly tells a group of people that if they wanted to be awarded tenders, they needed to talk to him and then apply through the correct channels for record purposes.

The EFF said his actions are tantamount to treason and the party wants him sacked.

However, in a statement, Lesufi claims the recording was tampered with in an attempt to destroy his character.

The MEC was recently embroiled in a scandal which saw his department fork out R430 million of taxpayers money to deep clean schools unnecessarily.

