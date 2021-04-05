Another delay as 108 District Six claimants are due to move into new homes

The District Six working committee on Monday said government informed them that the handing over of the homes would now be at the end of May and not this month as previously planned.

CAPE TOWN - There's been yet another delay in the restitution plan for 108 District Six claimants who were supposed to receive the keys to their homes.

Fifty-five years ago, thousands of people were forcefully removed from the historic area in Cape Town - when the neighbourhood was declared a "whites only" area under the Apartheid Group Areas Act.

Co-chairperson of the District Six working committee Zahrah Nordien said plans to return 108 District Six claimants had been delayed by another month.

“The 108 units that were completed, now people were supposed to have moved in at the end of April. But due to COVID, everything is delayed so at the end of May they will be moving in.”

The District Six working committee has urged government to speed up its plans to have people return to the area they once called home.

