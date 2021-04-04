UPDATE: CapeTalk back on air at reduced power

The burglars damaged some of the equipment before making off with miscellaneous electronics.

JOHANNESBURG - Sister station CapeTalk on Sunday said it was back on air at reduced power after working on its radio transmission that was ransacked overnight

The station said Sentech was monitoring the situation for stability after a lot of copper was stolen including the underground strips that form part of the antenna.

Listeners can still tune in to the talk station over DSTV or via online streaming.

CapeTalk is off-air after the stations transmitter site was burgled overnight. Listeners can still tune via on DSTV, on the CapeTalk app, and on the website. https://t.co/s759gvwZh3 CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) April 4, 2021

