UPDATE: CapeTalk back on air at reduced power

The burglars damaged some of the equipment before making off with miscellaneous electronics.

Picture: CapeTalk/Primedia
Picture: CapeTalk/Primedia
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sister station CapeTalk on Sunday said it was back on air at reduced power after working on its radio transmission that was ransacked overnight

The burglars damaged some of the equipment before making off with miscellaneous electronics.

The station said Sentech was monitoring the situation for stability after a lot of copper was stolen including the underground strips that form part of the antenna.

Listeners can still tune in to the talk station over DSTV or via online streaming.

Stream Cape Talk here.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

