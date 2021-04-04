Total withdraws staff, halts ops at Moz site after insurgent attacks - report

According to the report, Total made a decision to evacuate all of its staff after drone surveillance showed insurgents were in areas very close to the company's Afungi natural gas project site.

CAPE TOWN - It's being reported that French energy giant Total has withdrawn all its staff from a site in northern Mozambique and shut its operations following terrorist attacks in the region.

Sources in Maputo have told news agency AFP that the facilities were abandoned.

According to the report, Total made a decision to evacuate all of its staff after drone surveillance showed insurgents were in areas very close to the company's Afungi natural gas project site.

Afungi peninsula is near the coastal town of Palma, which came under attack last week.

One South African, Adrian Nel, was among those killed.

Dozens of South Africans who were in the region were being brought back home with the help of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will meet next week to discuss the violence marring Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

