SAPS van set alight in Muldersdrift after officers try confiscating alcohol

This after officers tried to confiscate alcohol from the establishment, which was operating illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - A police van has been set alight by community members at a shebeen in Muldersdrift, west of Johannesburg.

It’s understood the police responded to a complaint about a shebeen that was still open during the early hours of Saturday, in contravention of the lockdown curfew.

On arrival, two officers became victims of a violent mob after patrons allegedly attacked them and torched the state vehicle.

Public order police arrived and arrested the owner of the unlicensed liquor outlet.

