SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Saturday said South Africa supports multilateral efforts to respond to the situation in Mozambique.

The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region.

This comes after dozens of people were killed when marauding militants took control of the coastal town of Palma last week.

One South African was killed in the attack while 50 others have been accounted for following the attacks.

The SANDF has confirmed it's assisting the country's High Commission in Maputo to repatriate citizens wanting to return home.

The defence force's Siphiwe Dlamini said South Africa would participate in the SADC Troika meeting on Tuesday.

“The meeting provides an important platform for provisional engagement on measures to be taken to resolve the security challenges confronting Mozambique. South Africa as a member of SADC in the meeting with the view to assist in the development of a solution to secure peace and continued development in Mozambique.”

