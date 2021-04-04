SABC blames broadcast interruptions on power supply issues from City Power

In a statement, the SABC has reassured South Africans that it has successfully moved into its new structure and that the interruption to its broadcasts earlier this week was a result of power supply issues from City Power.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has denied, what it called alarmist allegations by the Communication Workers Union that the public broadcaster is on the brink of collapse.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SABC has reassured South Africans that it has successfully moved into its new structure and that the interruption to its broadcasts earlier this week was a result of power supply issues from City Power.

The interruption comes after more than 600 employees were retrenched from the corporation.

The union has accused SABC management of trying to play down the imploding crisis at the broadcaster.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC has put in place mitigating plans to ensure continuity in broadcasting on all its platforms and remains fully committed to fulfilling its mandate of informing, educating and entertaining the public.”

