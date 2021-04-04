SABC at the brink of collapse, says CWU following break in transmission

This comes as the embattled company saw disruptions on several of its radio stations earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) on Saturday said the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is on the brink of collapse.

The SABC claims the interruption was caused by power cuts.

But the union said it was clear the public broadcaster has no contingency plans to sort out the transition challenges and its depleting infrastructure.

The interruption comes after more than 600 employees were retrenched at the public broadcaster.

The union’s Aubrey Tshabalala said the break in transmission at the imploding company was just the tip of an iceberg: “So, the public broadcaster will now have to, going forward, rely on the private sector. So, what South Africans should expect now are more requests for bailouts because the current structure won’t be sustainable with the current leadership.”

