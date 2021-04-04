SA records 8 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours

The Department of Health on Saturday night said 777 new cases had also been picked in the same day pushing our known caseload to more than 1,551,00.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in South Africa bringing the death toll to 52,954.

The Department of Health on Saturday night said 777 new cases had also been picked in the same day pushing our known caseload to more than 1,551,00.



At the same time, more than 1,476,000 people have recuperated from the virus putting our recovery rate at a steady 95%.

On the vaccination front, 269,102 health care workers have so far been inoculated.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 551 501 the total number of deaths is 52 954 the total number of recoveries is 1 476 605 and the total number of vaccines administered is 269 102. pic.twitter.com/3kIw2Q77mA Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 3, 2021

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 03 April.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/kal0IbDkEy Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 3, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.