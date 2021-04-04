20°C / 22°C
SA records 8 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours

The Department of Health on Saturday night said 777 new cases had also been picked in the same day pushing our known caseload to more than 1,551,00.

© jarun011/123rf.com
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eight more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in South Africa bringing the death toll to 52,954.

The Department of Health on Saturday night said 777 new cases had also been picked in the same day pushing our known caseload to more than 1,551,00.

At the same time, more than 1,476,000 people have recuperated from the virus putting our recovery rate at a steady 95%.

On the vaccination front, 269,102 health care workers have so far been inoculated.

Timeline

