Makgoba blasts politicians over lack of COVID-19 resources in worst-hit areas

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that in view of the fragility of some of the country's health infrastructure, he was sceptical of how quickly the rollout would progress.

JOHANNESBURG - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has lambasted political leaders in South Africa for the lack of resources in the areas worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to say from this pulpit, shame on those who have left hospitals and clinics short of people, equipment and protection."

Makgoba was preaching at the Easter vigil at St George's Cathedral, in Cape Town on Saturday night.

He has also welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that agreements with pharmaceutical companies would provide further vaccines to the country.

During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said that the doses would vaccinate 41 million South Africans and that the most vulnerable would begin to receive their jabs by mid-May.

Makgoba said that in view of the fragility of some of the country's health infrastructure, he was sceptical of how quickly the rollout would progress.

"Those covered by the private health industry and those on medical aid can feel more confident but I am worried, as is often the case, it is the poor and the marginalised who will suffer. We know very well that there are large areas of our country where political corruption has poisoned public healthcare systems."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.