Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 April 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?
JOHANNESBURG – Draw results for 3 April 2021 are:
LOTTO: 06, 09, 15, 30, 32, 34
B: 11
LOTTOPLUS1: 18, 29, 31, 41, 45, 46
B: 20
LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 15, 21, 24, 26, 41
B: 34
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (03/04/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 3, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/7EURRanq2R
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (03/04/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 3, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/xfnfo79zer
