Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 April 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – Draw results for 3 April 2021 are:

LOTTO: 06, 09, 15, 30, 32, 34

B: 11

LOTTOPLUS1: 18, 29, 31, 41, 45, 46

B: 20

LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 15, 21, 24, 26, 41

B: 34

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (03/04/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/7EURRanq2R #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 3, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (03/04/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/xfnfo79zer #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 3, 2021

