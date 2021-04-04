KwaDabeka police appeal for info after mutilated body of missing woman found

It's understood that the body of the 27-year-old woman was severed in half, wrapped in two black refuse bags and dumped on the side of a busy road.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of KwaDabeka were left reeling from shock after the mutilated remains of a woman were found on the roadside near Pinetown.

It's understood that the body of the 27-year-old woman was severed in half, wrapped in two black refuse bags and dumped on the side of a busy road.

The gruesome discovery was made by residents on Thursday.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said that the woman was reported missing last week by relatives, who said that she never returned home after a night out.

Mbele said that investigations suggested that the deceased was killed elsewhere and then later dumped on the main road.

"The police are investigating a case of murder. For now, the suspect is unknown and the motive for the killing is unknown. Her partner was taken in for questioning but he was then released. We appeal to the members of the community or witnesses who witnessed the incident to please come forward and contact the police."

