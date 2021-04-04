20°C / 22°C
Kubayi-Ngubane pleads with Presidency to improve comms around vaccine rollout

Kubayi-Ngubane has been engaging the international community to sell the country as a suitable tourist destination open to foreign travellers.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is pleading with the Presidency to improve communication on the vaccine rollout.

Kubayi-Ngubane has been engaging the international community to sell the country as a suitable tourist destination open to foreign travellers.

This comes as a growing list of countries have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from South Africa.

The tourism industry has been battered by restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19.

According to the Sunday Times, Kubayi-Ngubane said workaround communication regarding the vaccination process needed to be intensified.

