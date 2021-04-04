Gqeberha SAPS search for trio after fatal shooting at bus ticket office

Two people were shot dead on Friday outside bus company offices in Perridgevale after purchasing tickets to Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects following a fatal shooting at a bus ticket office in Gqeberha.

Two people were shot dead on Friday outside bus company offices in Perridgevale after purchasing tickets to Gauteng.

A bystander was also fatally wounded by stray bullets as he left a supermarket on the premises.

Two of the five suspects were arrested after the group crashed their getaway vehicle into a lamppost.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: “The motive of the murders is unknown at this stage. The names of the deceased are withheld until their next of kin are informed. The suspects aged 29 and 36 years are detained on charges of attempted murder for shooting at police officials and being in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. Detectives are probing a possible link to the murder.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.