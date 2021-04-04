20°C / 22°C


CapeTalk working on restoring radio transmission after burglars ransacked it

The burglars damaged some of the equipment before making off with miscellaneous electronics.

Picture: CapeTalk/Primedia
Picture: CapeTalk/Primedia
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sister station CapeTalk on Sunday said it's working on restoring radio transmission after the transmission site was ransacked overnight.

The burglars damaged some of the equipment before making off with miscellaneous electronics.

Technicians said they're waiting on forensics to collect all the necessary evidence before they could assess and repair the damage.

Listeners can still tune in to the talk station over DSTV or via online streaming.

Stream Cape Talk here.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

