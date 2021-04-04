Buthelezi pays tribute to late KZN’s first premier Frank Mdlalose

Mdlalose died from COVID-19-related complications in hospital on Saturday at the age of 89.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Mangosuthu Buthelezi has paid tribute to KwaZulu-Natal’s first Premier Frank Mdlalose.

Mdlalose died from COVID-19-related complications in hospital on Saturday at the age of 89.

Mdlalose was appointed as KwaZulu-Natal premier from 1994 to 1997 after the country's first democratic elections.

He was also at the helm of peace efforts between the IFP and the African National Congress.

Described as an outstanding servant of south Africa, Buthelezi said he was proud to have served alongside a leader of Mdlalose's calibre.

The IFP's spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “We send our condolences to his daughter and to his and his wife who is currently in hospital fighting this virus. He quickly showed this leadership quality and his ability to ignite a vision in our people. During the constitutional negotiations, he became one of the IFP’s main negotiators. The IFP gives thanks for the life of Dr Frank Mdlalose, may his family be comforted during this difficult time.”

Mdlalose served as South Africa's ambassador to Egypt in 1998 before retiring from politics in 2005.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.