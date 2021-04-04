At least 30 people killed on Gauteng roads over Easter weekend, 6 in WC

It's understood that most of these fatalities were as a result of drunk driving, unsafe overtaking and excessive speed.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng traffic police said that at least 30 people died on the province's roads this Easter weekend.

With holidaymakers taking advantage of the Easter long weekend, officials said that all major routes and freeways leading to Gauteng were expected to be heavily congested as many were expected to travel back to the province.

Despite the heightened law enforcement activities, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said that several road fatalities were reported.

"Preliminary information indicates that 30 road users have already lost their lives on Gauteng roads this weekend alone."

Maremane said that over 40 motorists were arrested during safety operations over the long weekend.

"The Gauteng traffic police, together with various traffic authorities, will convene to conduct various road safety operations across the province in an effort to save lives of road users as the Easter weekend comes to an end."

At least six people have died on the Western Cape's roads this Easter weekend.

On Friday night, two pedestrians were fatally injured on the N2.

On Saturday morning, two people died and four were injured in a collision on the N1.

One of the drivers involved was arrested at the scene for alleged drunk driving.

In a separate incident yesterday afternoon, two people died and six were injured in an accident on the West Coast.

Western Cape traffic spokesperson Jandre Bakker: "There have been multiple incidents on the province's road. In one incident, two male pedestrians were killed on the N2 near Mew Way in a hit-and-run incident. In another incident on the N1 near Brackenfell Boulevard, three vehicles were involved in a crash that killed two people and left four injured, of which two were seriously injured. The incident not only happened during curfew hours but one person involved in the crash was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. In a further incident, two people were killed when their vehicle allegedly did not wait for oncoming traffic before it turned into Goedverwacht between Piketberg and Velddrift. Preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle travelling straight slammed into the vehicle, killing two people and seriously injuring another two while in the vehicle that made the turn, three people were seriously injured, also seriously injuring a pedestrian in this incident."

