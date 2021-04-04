At least 11 killed in China holiday weekend bus crash

The truck drove through a barrier on a highway north of Shanghai in Jiangsu province and crashed into the bus around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday (1700 GMT), the Xinhua news agency said.

BEIJING - At least 11 people were killed after a truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern China over a busy holiday weekend, state media reported on Sunday.

The truck drove through a barrier on a highway north of Shanghai in Jiangsu province and crashed into the bus around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday (1700 GMT), the Xinhua news agency said.

As traffic piled up at the site of the crash, two other trucks were involved in a rear-end collision.

Nineteen people were injured and sent to the hospital, according to Xinhua.

Footage broadcast by local media showed the passenger bus overturned amid debris from the barrier.

Other early morning videos showed rescue vehicles and two cranes in action.

Sunday marks the annual Qingming -- tomb-sweeping -- festival when Chinese people visit the graves of relatives and leave offerings in remembrance.

Road accidents are still common in China, due to poor compliance with the highway code.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.