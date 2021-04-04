Archbishop Makgoba sceptical over SA’s vaccine rollout plan

Makgoba was preaching at the Easter vigil at St George's Cathedral, in Cape Town on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said he was sceptical of how the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would progress in South Africa.

“The United States has vaccinated about 16% of its population while we have covered less than half a percent of ours. And many countries haven’t seen vaccines at all.”

He has also accused the world of practising “vaccine apartheid” and called for the poor and the marginalised to be inoculated at the same rate as those living in wealthier countries.

“The voluntary vaccine supply mechanisms such as Covax and bilateral agreements used to procure vaccines across the world are failing and they are failing especially for the global south where we can, with justification, say the poor of the world are suffering from vaccine apartheid.”

The archbishop hit out at those involved in political corruption, which has poisoned the public healthcare systems.

He has called on government and business in South Africa to develop a coordinated plan with "a clear, achievable, published timetable for getting everyone their vaccines."

