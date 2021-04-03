WC authorities making headway with goal of reducing murder rate to half

According to the latest quarterly crime statistics released in February, 11 out of 30 South African Police Service stations reporting the highest murder rates were in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities on Saturday said they were making headway with their goal of reducing the murder rate in the province to half.

To help curb crime, another 250 law enforcement recruits were signed up this week as part of the law enforcement advancement plan also known as a leap.

They will assist at priority stations such as Mitchells Plain, Gugulethu and Mfuleni.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the 250 recruits are finalising training and will be placed at five further hotspots in the province.

Smith said the new recruits would hit the streets once their training has been finalised.

“The situation in our streets is such now that we have to do more. Our communities need relief from the burden of crime and so the province and the city have prioritised very substantial amounts of the budget to push this first 1,000 officers on to the streets.”

