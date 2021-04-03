Siyanibulela: Ramaphosa lauds SA churches for efforts in curbing spread of COVID

He was speaking at the Meadowlands Methodist Church in Soweto on Friday, as part of the African National Congress’ tribute to the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the country’s churches for their efforts to preserve lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa said churches have played an important role in the fight against the pandemic.

Thousands of churchgoers are taking part in Easter celebrations this weekend under strict COVID-19 measures.

The president said churches and religious organisations have been invaluable in promoting renewal and hope in the nations efforts to contain the virus.

“Thank you to the churches in our country who have been complying with the regulations of COVID-19 and you have been in the forefront of making sure that the virus does not spread. Siyanibulela ninonke as the churches who have been leading the path and saving lives and spreading the message.”

