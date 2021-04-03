SANDF limiting Mozambique involvement to logistical support

Soliders have been deployed to assist the South African High Commission to repatriate South Africans wanting to return home.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF said that its involvement in Mozambique following the deadly attacks by insurgents was limited to logistical support.

Soldiers have been deployed to assist the South African High Commission to repatriate South Africans wanting to return home.

READ: SA govt expresses willingness to assist Mozambique amid insurgencies

Heavily armed militants took control of the towns of Pemba and Palma in the northern Cabo Delgado province last week, forcing residents and foreigners to flee.

One South African was killed in the attack while 50 others were accounted for following the raid.

ALSO READ: 43 S.Africans accounted for following Mozambique attacks – SA High Commission

SANDF's Simphiwe Dlamini said that South Africa would attend a meeting called by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Tuesday, where the safety situation in Mozambique was likely to be discussed.

"The SANDF continues to provide logistical support to the High Commission in Maputo with regards to consular services, including repatriation. This is the extent of the engagement of the SANDF in Mozambique."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.