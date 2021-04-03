SA records 1,273 new COVID cases and 49 deaths

The Department of Health on Friday said 1,273 new coronavirus cases have been picked up on the same day pushing the country's known caseload to over 1,550,000.

JOHANNESBURG – Forty-nine more people have died in the last 24 hours here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country's death toll to 52,946.

The Department of Health on Friday said 1,273 new coronavirus cases have been picked up on the same day pushing the country's known caseload to over 1,550,000.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 April.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/HnRuDFsQmx Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 2, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 550 724 the total number of deaths is 52 964 the total number of recoveries is 1 475 398 and the total number of vaccines administered is 269 102. pic.twitter.com/OH4Fx06QAo Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 2, 2021

Our recovery rate is at a steady 95% meaning more than 1,475,000 people have recuperated from the COVID-19.

On the vaccine front, 269,102 healthcare workers have gotten the jab so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.