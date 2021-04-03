20°C / 22°C
SA records 1,273 new COVID cases and 49 deaths

The Department of Health on Friday said 1,273 new coronavirus cases have been picked up on the same day pushing the country's known caseload to over 1,550,000.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Forty-nine more people have died in the last 24 hours here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country's death toll to 52,946.

The Department of Health on Friday said 1,273 new coronavirus cases have been picked up on the same day pushing the country's known caseload to over 1,550,000.

Our recovery rate is at a steady 95% meaning more than 1,475,000 people have recuperated from the COVID-19.

On the vaccine front, 269,102 healthcare workers have gotten the jab so far.

Timeline

